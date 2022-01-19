Egypt: Cabinet Convenes Weekly Meeting to Probe Important Files

Meeting under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli Wednesday, the Cabinet is set to discuss a number of political, economic and social files.

The meeting will focus on the latest developments concerning the coronavirus and vaccines.

The ministers will probe some important draft laws and decisions meant to achieve economic and social stability and encourage investments.

They will also follow up the completion of national projects that are being implemented in the different governorates, atop of which the "Decent Life".

Figuring high in the meeting will also be the files of health, sports and education, as well as measures to protect the limited-income brackets.