Egypt: President El-Sisi Follows-Up On a Project for Establishing a High-Quality Medical Dressing Factory

19 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has been briefed on the details of a project to establish a factory for manufacturing high quality medical bandages in partnership with Canadian experienced companies to cope with the highest international standards to help cover relevant domestic requirements.

During a meeting on Tuesday 18/1/2022 with Director of the National Service Projects Authority of the Armed Forces Walid Abu Al-Majd, Nasr Company for Intermediate Chemicals Ehab Abdel Samea and chairman of board of director of PIL company for medical plasters Abdel Moneim Azmi, Sisi ordered doubling the proposed production capacity of the project to help the country later export abroad.

The meeting also touched on the details of a project to establish a giant industrial complex in Ain Sokhna to be specialized in the production of phosphate and nitrogen fertilizers in cooperation with the foreign prestigious companies, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

President Sisi ordered scrutinizing all details of this key project that he said would represent a new addition to the fertilizer production system at the local level, helping achieve the State's strategic approach to increase the agricultural area.

