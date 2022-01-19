Southern Africa: Namibia Supports Mozambique Amid Crisis - Mbumba

Vice president Nangolo Mbumba says the Namibian government has made a commitment to assist Mozambique with the security crisis the country is currently experiencing, caused by insurgencies in its Cabo Delgado province.

Mozambique was plunged into a security crisis late in 2017, forcing the Cabo Delgado region into a state of war.

Speaking to Desert Radio 95.3 FM this week, Mbumba said the challenges faced by Mozambique could potentially affect the whole region.

"We are already assisting them financially.

"At a meeting we said we would have senior officers from our defence force joining the headquarters there so that we as the leaders of the country are provided with concrete information on what is happening on the ground," he said.

Mbumba said South Africa and Malawi have made their troops available to Mozambique as part of the responsive force of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Mbumba said Namibia is ready to assist Mozambique with food when needed.

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia as the incoming chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation has to coordinate members to guide them on ensuring peace and security in Mozambique.

"Member states also have to make financial contributions to the operations in Mozambique. Namibia has been part of this to make sure the troops in Mozambique are maintained," she said.

"I can definitely tell you that looking at all the strategies SADC has put in place, somehow we are going to talk about peace and stability in Mozambique," she said.

Ndaitwah expressed her satisfaction with Namibia's contribution to peace and security in the region and globally, saying it has been valuable.

"Wherever our troops went, starting with Liberia, and when we went to South Sudan, our participation in peacekeeping has been highly recommended in the international arena," she said.

The international relations minister said the United Nations has made a few requests for Namibia to assist in other regions of the world, however, she says the local economy is a huge factor in this regard.

Namibia has always been more than willing to assist Mozambique and other SADC countries to deal with any challenges, she said.