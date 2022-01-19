Namibia: Cops in Court for Corruption

THREE police officers have been remanded in custody after their first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court in connection with allegedly demanding bribes in exchange for releasing foreigners that are in Namibia illegally.

Erastus Hashipala, Gilbert Owoseb and Pinehas Ikanda are stationed at the Wanaheda Police Station in Windhoek and were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday for allegedly extorting money from arrested foreign nationals.

ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamhata said that the trio had released the foreigners instead of reporting them to the immigration authority.

The three cops had allegedly demanded amounts of between N$1 000 to N$3 000.

Their case was postponed to 30 March.