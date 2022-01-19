Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa's Trial Ends

19 January 2022
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The trial of estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa on charges of fraud ended yesterday after state closed it's case.

Mubaiwa is being charged with committing fraud after she allegedly misrepresented facts on wedding with Chiwenga while he was battling for his life.

At the close of the case, 11 witnesses including her husband Constantino Chiwenga had testified.

Her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said she intends to file an application for discharge at the close of state's case. She asked the court to be given up to Friday, 20 January for a written application.

The state, led by Tafara Chirambira said they will also file a response to the application on 26 January 2022.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube who is presiding over the matter rolled it over to 4 February for a ruling.

Mubaiwa is also facing separate charges of attempted murder, money laundering, and assault. The trials are yet to kick off.

