Gambia: DLEA-G Say It Registered Eighteen Drug Cases in One Week

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency- the Gambia, (DLEA-G), has indicated in their weekly report that from the 8th to 14th of January 2022, the Agency registered eighteen cases involving twenty-one suspects.

The Spokesperson of the Agency Ousman Saidybah, said DLEA-G's Banjul office registered one case involving three suspects who attempted to smuggle illicit drugs concealed in three different body lotion creams into the Mile II State Central Prison; that DLEAG's West Coast Regional office registered six cases involving six suspects who were nabbed with different quantities of prohibited drugs at diverse locations; that in the Kanifing Municipality, seven suspects were nabbed with different quantities of prohibited drugs, making the region with the most registered number of cases.

He said the North Bank Regional office registered three cases involving three suspects who were nabbed with different quantities of prohibited drugs; that some of the cases registered involved joint operations and patrols conducted with personnel of The Gambia Police Force.

PRO Saidybha said DLEA-G's Upper River Regional office registered two cases involving two suspects.

"We commend the officers for their commitment and dedication to duty. Some of these operations were conducted in very risky conditions and harsh terrains. However, they never relented neither waivered in their quest to attain their goal and get the job done," he concluded.