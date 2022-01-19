Africa: Match Facts - Cote d'Ivoire V Algeria

Holders Algeria and two-time champions Cote d'Ivoire lock horns in the matchday 3 with Les Fennecs needing a win to avoid an early unexpected exit, while Les Elephants need a point to secure their place in the Round of 16.

Match Card

Date: 20 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group: E

Match: Cote d'Ivoire v Algeria

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● Côte d'Ivoire and Algeria are meeting in the Africa Cup of Nations for the ninth time. Côte d'Ivoire hold the upper hand with three wins to Algeria's two (D3), although their last encounter saw Djamel Belmadi's men prevail on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2019 edition.

● Côte d'Ivoire and Algeria will face off for the fifth time in the Africa Cup of Nations since 2010, the most played fixture in that time alongside Ghana-Mali. Their last four encounters have produced 15 goals.

● Algeria could fail to win all three group stage games at a single edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017 (D2 L1). Coming into MD3 at this year's tournament, no side has attempted more shots than Algeria (32), who have yet to find the net.

● Côte d'Ivoire have lost just two of their last 16 matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (W7 D7), with both defeats coming against Morocco (in 2019 and 2017). Indeed, Côte d'Ivoire are unbeaten in their last five in the competition (W3 D2).

● Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli has scored two goals in the Africa Cup of Nations - both have come against Côte d'Ivoire: in 2013 and 2019.