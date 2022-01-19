Africa: Côte d'Ivoire V Algeria - Do or Die

Favorites to go through together from Group E, holders Algeria and two-time champions Cote d'Ivoire lock horns in the matchday 3 with Les Fennecs needing a win to avoid an early unexpected exit from the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 group stage. Meanwhile Les Elephants need a point to secure their place in the Round of 16.

Cote d'Ivoire lead the group on four points, one more than Equatorial Guinea. Sierra Leone (2 points) and Algeria (one) follow in that order.

Match Card

Date: 20 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group: E

Match: Cote d'Ivoire v Algeria

Cote d'Ivoire - A point will do it

A draw will be enough for the Elephants to go through, but they know it's a tough mission against the defending champions.

After a narrow 1-0 victory against Equatorial Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire conceded an injury time goal to get just a 2-2 draw with Sierra Leone, in a group that was shuffled by the brave performances and shocking results of both Leone Stars and Nzalang Nacional.

In the last edition in Egypt 2019, Algeria ousted Les Elephants from the quarterfinals, beating them on penalties. The Ivorians might seek revenge this time.

Algeria - A must win

Highly pitted to retain their title after a long unbeaten series, Algeria are on the verge of a shocking premature exit with a lone point from their first two games.

A goalless draw with Sierra Leone was followed by a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea, making it a "win or die" situation for Les Fennecs against Cote d'Ivoire.

And a win only will make Djamel Belmadi's team survive the scare of seeing history repeating itself. After winning their maiden AFCON title at home in 1990, Algeria were knocked out of the group stage in the next edition (Senegal 1992) with a lone point. A scenario that just the three points could avoid.