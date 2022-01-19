Africa: Match Facts - Gambia V Tunisia

A ticket for the Round of 16 is at stake for both Gambia and Tunisia when the lock horns in Limbe on Thursday, as curtain draws on Group F of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

Match Card

Date: 20 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Group: F

Match: Gambia vs Tunisia

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● This will be the first ever Africa Cup of Nations encounter between Gambia and Tunisia.

● Gambia are unbeaten in their first two games at the Africa Cup of Nations (W1 D1) and could become the third team to avoid defeat in the group stage of their debut appearance in the competition since the turn of the century, after Cape Verde (W1 D2 in 2013) and Madagascar (W2 D1 in 2019).

● Tunisia are unbeaten in their last four Africa Cup of Nations games against debutants (W3 D1), since losing to South Africa in the final in 1996 (2-0).

● Tunisia have missed more penalties (4) than any other team at the Africa Cup of Nations since 2010 (When Opta began collecting this data).

● Wahbi Khazri has been directly involved in six of Tunisia's last 11 goals (55%) at the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring four and registering two assists. Indeed, no player has been involved in more AFCON goals for the Eagles of Carthage than Khazri (6), since his debut in the competition in 2013.