Africa: Match Facts - Sierra Leone V Equatorial Guinea

Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea are eyeing a historic lace in the second round, which would be the first ever for Leone Stars and third in as many appearances for Nzalang Nacional.

Match Card

Date: 20 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Group: E

Match: Sierra Leone v Equatorial Guinea

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● Sierra Leone have only picked up one victory from their seven matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (D3 L3), though they'd scored as many goals in their last match (2 vs Côte d'Ivoire), as they had done in their previous six combined in the competition (2).

● Equatorial Guinea have only lost two of their eight group stage games at the Africa Cup of Nations (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in three of their last four such matches, including last time out versus Algeria.

● No Equatorial Guinea player has been directly involved in more shots at this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations than José Machín (7 - 3 shots, 4 chances created), while Machín has had more touches (115) and attempted more passes (91) than any of his teammates at this tournament.

● Coming into matchday three of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Sierra Leone's Mohamed Nbalie Kamara has made more saves than any other goalkeeper (12), including saving Franck Kessié's penalty last time out against Côte d'Ivoire.