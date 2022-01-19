Namibia: Waste Material Recycled Into a Blending Machine

Upon completing her studies at the Okakarara Vocational Training Centre in 2017, Ester Ndeutalala (28) began working on a mini food blender.

Using the experience she gained in electrical installation, she invented a blender that works on both batteries and electricity.

Ndeutalala told Youth Corner that the lack of jobs in the country led to her being proactive. "The other reason is that I want to show my fellow Namibians that you can make something useful from waste material," she said.

Ndeutalala explains the body of the blender is a discarded energy drink can and a baby bottle.

It has a DC motor from a broken fan to turn electrical energy into kinetic energy (movement).

The blender also consists of a battery holder that was salvaged from a damaged torch. To use the blender with electricity, a USB cable is included.

The motor and shaft are mechanically coupled and function in tandem, while the blade is held in place by the shaft, and the motor is linked to the power supply.

The motor and shaft turn, causing the blade to chop the fruit into juice or smoothies.

Ndeutalala always wanted to use a blender at her village, where there is no electricity, hence the invention.

She wishes for a job at a company that makes electrical equipment, saying: "I can manufacture more things, not only blenders - anything that can be made from waste items and exhibit my abilities while lowering the firm's costs".

The compact blender works well on both replaceable batteries and electrical power.

The only drawback is that the blade is too small; it cannot smash or cut all sorts of fruit.