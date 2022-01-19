Namibia: Tourists Feel Unsafe Among Unvaccinated

THE tourism industry says continued low vaccination rates in Namibia is painting the country as unsafe for visitors, and remains a massive hurdle for economic recovery in the sector.

The industry yesterday met for the launch of a Covid-19 vaccination drive to increase the uptake, which now stands at 19,8% of the targeted population.

The targeted population involves the 1,7 million inhabitants of the country who are eligible for vaccination.

The travel and tourism industry which contributed 10,9 % to Namibia's gross domestic product in 2019 is now on its knees, is begging Namibians to get their jab for tourists to feel safe.

Minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta at the launch highlighted that 2021 ended with a 23% room occupancy rate for the year, compared to just over 16% in 2020.

"But these percentages are still less than half of Namibia's tourism flow, as in 2019, Namibia recorded an annual room occupancy rate of over 53% across the country" he said.

"In our source markets, vaccination has been taken up much more percentage-wise than Namibia, and this is of huge concern, because the amount of people who believe in vaccination there compared to the smaller amount in Namibia is of concern for travellers," said the chairperson of the Tour and Safari Association of Namibia (Tasa), Nathaly Ahrens.

Namibia's tourists are mostly from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Germany, Zambia, Botswana, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Russia, Angola, the United States, and China.

Ahrens, who also spoke on behalf of the Federation of Namibian Tourism Associations, said travellers want to feel safe as far as possible - especially in the "current times".

"It is therefore of paramount importance that Namibia is seen as a safe destination so that we can attract tourists to Namibia again," she said.

She said Namibia's wide open spaces make the country an ideal travel destination during the pandemic, however, the low vaccination rate makes it unattractive.

"From the companies' side, we have really tried to get employees vaccinated. The percentages in the tourism industry are far higher than the national one. In the tourism industry, the average ranges between 30% and 60%, with some companies that have 90% to 100% employees vaccinated," Ahrens said.

VACCINE PASSPORTS

Furthermore, the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) believes the requirement of vaccine passports for having access to businesses will become a reality.

"Whether we like it or not, and even if Namibia never makes vaccinations mandatory and do not require tourists to be fully vaccinated to enter Namibia, it is highly likely that the vaccination policies of individual tourism companies or businesses will become an important differentiator in customers' buying decisions," said NTB head Digu //Naobeb.

This comes after president Hage Geingob last week gave public and private sector workplaces the green light to refuse entry to individuals who do not present vaccination passports.

However, other members of the industry stated that vaccination should be a choice and not forced on anyone, including enforcing the use of vaccination cards.

"The Namibia Travel & Tourism Forum is against any efforts of mandatory vaccination or initiatives, which only benefit a few big companies, while leaving the rest of the industry and thousands of Namibians without an income or a business," said the forum's head, Nrupesh Soni.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said a bigger vaccinated population would lead to the successful recovery of the tourism economy.

The industry is currently lobbying for fully vaccinated tourists to enter the country.

Last year, the country saw 233 692 tourists visiting the country.

This is out of the 354 508 overall arrivals in the country, which is an increase from the 169 565 that were recorded as tourists in 2020, according to the latest statistics from the tourism ministry released on yesterday.

"Our biggest and best month in tourism in the past 24 months was October last year. That was also the month the country had the lowest figures in terms of Covid-19," said the managing director of Gondwana Collection, Gys Joubert.

The industry hosted 29 037 tourists in October last year.

Before Covid-19 hit, the industry hoped to have two million visitors to top the previous year's 1,9 million.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) dashboard, Namibia is one of four countries in the Southern African Development Community region that has not reached the 40% vaccination coverage mark.

Angola, Eswatini and Lesotho are the remaining three, while Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana have surpassed this mark.

WHO Africa regional emergency director Abdou Gueye announced last week that about 50% of the world's population is currently fully vaccinated.