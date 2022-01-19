Namibia: FNB's Fishrot Assets Application Unnecessary - Imalwa

Prosecutor general (PG) Martha Imalwa says the court application of First National Bank (FNB) Namibia to have its interests protected in assets deemed to have been bought with Fishrot money is not necessary.

Imalwa said this in court papers filed in the Windhoek High Court on Monday.

This was in response to FNB demanding that its interests be protected if the assets involved are sold by the state in the future.

The case is set to be heard on 27 January.

"The substantive relief sought by FNB is neither competent, nor is it necessary for FNB's stated purpose, namely to protect its interests in the disputed property," Imalwa said in court papers.

The battle between FNB and the prosecutor general revolves around assets worth N$5,3 million belonging to former Investec manager Ricardo Gustavo and Tamson Hatuikulipi, which were bought through FNB.

Other defendants are former Fishcor board chairperson James Hatuikulipi, former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau, former minister of justice Sacky Shanghala, and Pius Mwatelulo.

Tamson's wife, Ndapandula, and Esau's wife, Swamma, are also listed as respondents.

Imalwa obtained a Prevention of Organised Crime Act restraining order in November 2020 over a wide range of assets linked to six Fishrot accused, their wives, and 15 companies and close corporations in which they have an interest.

FNB fears that it might lose out if there is no legal order to compel the state or the curator to include them in the sale of the assets if the suspects are found guilty.

In court papers, Imalwa said FNB has failed to make a case for the relief it seeks, and submitted that the application must be dismissed on various grounds.

One of the grounds is that "the relief sought by FNB . . . cannot be granted in the absence of the curators before this court."

Imalwa said the complaints which FNB has raised are neither relevant to the relief it seeks, nor substantiated by facts.

"We submit that FNB has failed at every hurdle to make out a case for the relief it seeks in the notice of motion," Imalwa said.

She said the court should not involve itself in issues that are debatable or only of academic interest.

"The PG accordingly respectfully submits that FNB's application must be dismissed with costs, being in the present matter the costs of one instructing and two instructed counsels," she said.

The assets in question include three houses, one worth N$2,7 million at Finkenstein in Windhoek belonging to Gustavo, and two houses, one worth N$987 000 in Windhoek, and another N$613 000 at Ongwediva, all belonging to Tamson.

Other assets involve three cars: a Range Rover with a remaining loan balance of N$520 000, a Mercedes-Benz with a loan balance of N$429 000, and a Toyota Hilux GD6 with a loan balance of N$88 000 - all owned by JTH Trading CC, a company owned by Tamson.

In court papers, the bank said in the event that it does not recover its funds through curators appointed by Imalwa, it would pursue other means to do so.

FNB spokesperson Elzita Beukes last week told The Namibian the bank is not able to publicly discuss any decisions taken on the private accounts of customers, nor any ongoing legal investigation.

She said as part of the bank's ongoing risk assessment, it reserves the right to terminate any contractual banking relationships where such relationships pose an unacceptable risk.

"Clients who have legitimate claims against the bank are aware of their rights and are encouraged to contact us directly at any time for details on any decisions taken," she said.

Calls and questions sent to Imalwa's mobile phone went unanswered.