Namibia: Lüderitz Expansion Plans Underway ... Growing Demand for Export Facilities Push Development

An increase of renewable energy projects and mining production in southern Namibia is envisaged to test the capacity and efficiency of the Port of Lüderitz as well as supporting infrastructure at the town.

While Lüderitz already has the infrastructure and operational knowledge to manage current large volumes of export-linked products, plans are well underway to further position and expand the town to meet the growing stakeholder demands.

Responding to questions from New Era's, Lüderitz Town Council spokesperson Elwin !Gaoseb noted that currently, Luderitz is endowed with port facilities that serve a variety of export-linked service and product providers within and beyond Namibia.

He added that Lüderitz also provides ease of access to land-locked countries via its road and rail infrastructure, which complement the seamless movement of goods and products across the region and towards the rest of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

"In order to find an equilibrium whilst capitalising on the envisaged increase in exports from and toward the port of Lüderitz, the town has embarked upon kick-starting the townlands expansion process. In further appreciation and understanding of the spin-offs that accompany such growth, there will be further requirements to compliment such an advancement of our town," !Gaoseb explained.

In fact, the Lüderitz Town Council has commenced with courting numerous businesses that provide support services to entities linked to the exportation and importation of goods and services.

From 10 to 13 January, the Lüderitz Town Council hosted presentations from various business entities, aimed at enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the town.

In this regard, the Council is expected to pronounce itself once statutory procedures have been complied with and actioned accordingly.

!Gaoseb continued that uptake is expected in the acquisition of land for the management of Green Hydrogen production, inclusive of additional land being made available to cater for complimentary service provision.

This, he said, will further justify the expansion of townlands, which is expected to translate into a larger revenue pool for the Council through servicing as well as rates and tax fees.

In addition, the erection of dry ports is mooted through strategic partnerships for the storage of mining-related produce, which is expected to further attract stakeholders who would otherwise have used alternative routes.

"These developments will change the macro and microeconomic landscape of the town of Lüderitz, and in so doing also contribute to the fiscal health of the town. We expect an upsurge in the infrastructural development of the town of Lüderitz, which will further complement our pursuit of an industrialised nation in alignment with the Harambee Prosperity Plan Il; Vision 2030 and the National Development Plans," !Gaoseb stated.

Meanwhile, Lüderitz residents as well as the rest of the country stand to benefit from a multitude of employment opportunities expected to be created with the envisaged expansion of the town.

Said !Gaoseb: "We foresee employment creation and sustenance in various sectors, namely (but not limited to) property, aviation, transportation, logistics, health and welfare, training and development and support services. We envision our strategic role as critical in redressing the skewed socioeconomic landscape through complementing government's efforts of job creation and remaining affirmed in the notion that the increase in exports must filter down to the beneficiation of our people on the grassroots level".

Moreover, the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) said it is pursuing public private partnerships (PPPs) in the rollout of critical infrastructure and facilities at its ports.

According to Namport CEO Andrew Kanime, some of the notable PPP initiatives being considered or in the process of implementation include the development of a common user manganese export terminal at the Port of Lüderitz, as well as green hydrogen production and export from both the North Port and the Port of Lüderitz.

"This will provide external capital for the upgrade and expansion of, amongst others, warehouses and other cargo handling facilities in our ports whilst simultaneously allowing Namport to focus on other much-needed investments in equipment, systems and other common user core infrastructure," Kanime explained during a port users engagement towards the end of 2021.

At the engagement, Kanime unveiled Namport's strategic initiatives for the next five years, which are premised on four key strategic themes, namely: Build Institutional Capacity, Drive Operational Efficiencies, Enhance Customer and Stakeholder Value, and Optimise Sustainable Growth.

At the same occasion, Kanime noted Namport has done fairly well as an industry to grow cargo volumes from trade corridors.

"On a positive note, we have seen increases in the volumes we are handling through our ports year-on-year, albeit marginal. Total TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) have increased by 2% while bulk and break-bulk volumes have increased by 10%," Kanime stated.