Namibia: Diplomats Get Virtual Training

Senior staff at the international relations ministry and those at the ministry of information last week undertook an intensive training, which among others, focused on how countries can advance their interest in digital geopolitics and geo-economics; negotiation of cyber security and e-commerce in multilateral and bilateral settings.

The 10-day virtual Capacity Development Programme on Digital Diplomacy for Namibian diplomats was facilitated by Malta through its DiploFoundation.

The intensive training programme emanates from the 25th anniversary of the first joint activity of Malta and Namibia that focuses on the importance of digitisation for the future of nations around the world, particularly as countries seek to shape their destiny in geopolitics as impacted by technology.

The training was attended by both international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and her Malta counterpart, Evarist Bartolo.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said, "Namibia has recognised that digitalisation enhances and facilitates the work of diplomats in various sectors, such as health, education, trade and security, in order to develop skills needed to navigate contemporary challenges."

She stressed that only countries that effectively integrate information communication technology (ICT) in the conduct of diplomacy, will be able to position themselves for the future, adding that digitalisation in the conduct of government business will become the norm in so many ways, including diplomacy.

Nandi-Ndaitwah who doubles as the deputy prime minister reiterated the need for Namibia to pay special attention to digital training and embracing digital transformation to advance each industry, while upholding the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals particularly, goals eight, decent work on economic growth and nine on industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

Bartolo emphasised that diplomats need to strike balance between updating diplomacy for the 21st century, and respecting the traditional values that diplomacy has nurtured for many years.

Referring to a time where the world is struggling with conflict and uncertainty, the minister said: "small states offered a unique insight on how countries can build relations with each other through multilateralism and

negotiation."

The training that consisted of an average participation of over 80 participants in online sessions, included Namibian heads of missions and home based staff at missions.

It also focuses on how new digital tools such as social media, online conferencing, data, and artificial intelligence can be used in the diplomatic sphere; digital access as a fundamental right; and the place of SDGs in digital diplomacy.

In her closing remarks, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed Namibia's gratitude to the Maltese government for sponsoring the event, which she said greatly enhanced the capacity of the Namibian diplomatic service in the area of digitisation.

The two ministers agreed that further cooperation in areas of mutual cooperation would continue to be sought and developed.