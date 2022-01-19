Namibia: We Need to Cut Down On Food Imports - Kapuka

Author, life coach and radio DJ Otto Kapuka is continuing efforts to help others and is now running a garden at Onangombe in the Omusati region to provide employment to youth and produce affordable fruit and vegetables.

"It is such a beautiful feeling when people at home can eat vegetables throughout the year," he tells Youth Corner.

The farm produces maize, watermelons, sweet potatoes, butternuts, spinach, and many other vegetables, but the bigger vision is to farm with chickens, pigs, goats, etc.

"This will mean that all the waste that is not needed in the garden can be animal feed as the process continues," he explained.

Kapuka funds the garden with money from his books and other income streams.

"I truly believe in the statement that says: 'start small with what you have and where you are, and build on from there'. I have applied for funding (for the garden) but it never came. Therefore, I adjusted my lifestyle and decided to sacrifice for something bigger."

Kapuka said the idea of a garden started in 2017 but he could not find funds to start the project. "I kept pushing until my parents helped drill a borehole, and we never looked back. In December 2019, we finally kicked off with production."

Kapuka noted it is important to have multiple sources of income so that when one project is not working out, you have another one.

Another reason for the garden is to provide opportunities to students to do their internship and gain relevant experience.

He currently employs three full-time workers, and he has seven employees on standby when the need arises, but his dream is to employ as many people as possible.

"Apart from studying agriculture in high school, I rely upon experts who are already in the field for advice and skills to make the project successful. At the same time, I'm watching a lot of videos on YouTube." Since the garden is still in its inception stage, they use the drip irrigation system.

"However, the process continues, and we are hoping to introduce newer and faster ways of farming as long as it remains organic farming."

Kapuka further wants to set up a kindergarten, whose pupils will be fed from the farm, which he aims to turn into a centre where people learn how to set up their gardens for food security throughout the country.

"If more of us are producing, it becomes easier for the consumers, as vegetables will be available every day." He said, at this stage, they have set up gardens for other people, and they sell vegetables at the markets. "We hope to grow bigger and help others who want to venture into agriculture."

Kapuka, however, stressed that challenges will always be part of any endeavour.

"I lack funds to expand the garden and realise the entire dream. Furthermore, most garden materials are not available in our areas or they sell out fast, and transport from other regions is expensive."

To his fellow youth interested in agriculture, he said: "Start today. Even if there is no funding, save up some money and start small".

"That's only possible if we can put our hands and resources together and start producing food for our country and neighbouring countries. The process is not easy but with commitment, dedication and sacrifices, success is certain."