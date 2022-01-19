Namibia: New Ota Takes On 'Powerful' Otjinene Chiefs

The continuing rift in the Ovaherero Traditional Authority between allies of chief Vipuira Kapuuo and those supporting disputed paramount chief-designate Mutjinde Katjiua is threatening to become a full blown farce and divide the followers. This week, 'dubious' acting paramount chief Boas Tjingaete wrote letters to Kapuuo, the powerful Otjinene chiefs Usiel Kambirongo and Chief Jazama Murangi flexing his muscles.

Tjingaete was elected as the Ovaherero acting paramount chief late last year at a disputed Onderombapa, Aminuis meeting that also saw OTA secretary general, academic Mutjinde Katjiua being chosen as the next Ovaherero paramount chief-designate.

Tjingaete replaced Kapuuo, who acted as the Ovaherero acting paramount chief by virtue of him having been the chiefs council chairperson, at the time of the late paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro's passing.

In the letter to Kapuuo on Monday, the new chief Tjingaete said he [Kapuuo] is expected to answer to a number of charges at the next duly-constituted meeting of either the chiefs council or the senate, whichever comes first.

Kapuuo, according to Tjingaete, faces 11 charges, which include, among others, his decision to allegedly disregard the chiefs council decision to preserve the sanctity of the burial shrine for paramount chiefs by granting government permission to bury the late professor Mburumba Kerina at the burial shrine.

According to him, Kapuuo is also charged for having caused the traditional authority a loss of N$94 360 40 in lawyers fees. He also faces a charge of causing division and confusion among the community.

In letters to both Kambirongo and Murangi, Tjingaete said he has accepted with a heavy heart, the resignation of both from the activities of the traditional authority.

This is despite both Kambirongo and Murangi yesterday denying having tendered resignations.

"Our meeting at Onderombapa resolved to accept, with heavy heart, your position as expressed in your joint letter of 4 November 2020, in which you withdrew from the work and programmes of the head office of the authority, by stating you will not take part in the affairs of the OTA head office," reads the joint letter to Kambirongo and Murangi.

He told the two chiefs that arrangements will be made in due course to secure the properties of the authority that are in their possession.

Meanwhile, patron of the Ovaherero Red Flag Association, Ben Zaaruka late last year described the Ovaherero Chiefs Council meeting that saw both Tjingaete and Katjiua being elected as illegal, null and void while warning those who convened the gathering to stick to the tradition.

"Where in our history have you seen a secretary setting up a transitional committee? Where have you seen a deputy chairperson calling a chiefs council meeting while the chairperson himself is alive and well? This is a mockery of our tradition, let us not pee on our tradition," Zaaruka said at the time.

Kapuuo, through his lawyers, PD Theron and Associates, late last year threatened to approach the High Court to interdict any person who seeks to execute any decision taken at the "irregular chiefs council meeting".

When asked about the interdict yesterday, Kapuuo told this publication that his traditional authority is still consulting the chiefs council before such a decision is taken.

"We will have a meeting today (yesterday) on the matter - call me later and I will be able to give you more details on the way forward," he said.

Ovaherero Red Flag Association in Okakarara in the Otjozondjupa region late last year resolved that Kapuuo remains the acting paramount chief of the community.