Namibia: Detained Ex-MP Makes Second Bid for Bail

Former National Council member Steve Biko Booys, who has been in police custody for nearly a year after being arrested on rape charges, is set to hear next week if his second attempt to be granted bail has been successful.

Magistrate Leonard Mateus is due to deliver his ruling on a second application by Booys to be granted bail on Thursday next week.

The hearing of Booys' request for bail was concluded in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court on Monday this week.

Booys (43) has been in police custody since 2 February last year, when he was arrested on two counts of rape.

He is charged with having raped a 20-year-old woman at his house at Okahandja on 16 and 17 January last year.

In accordance with the Combating of Rape Act and media ethics the complainant in the matter may not be identified by the media.

A police officer in charge of the investigation of Booys' case, warrant officer Ingrid Tsuses, testified during the hearing on Monday that the complainant remains opposed to the granting of bail to Booys.

Tsuses said the complainant made a statement in which her opposition to the granting of bail was recorded at the end of last week.

In the statement, she said she felt unsafe and feared for her life, as Booys has accused her of ruining his life.

The complainant further said in the statement: "I am still very traumatised by what had happened to me."

Tsuses said in her view Booys would intimidate witnesses in the matter if he is released on bail. He is related to most of the witnesses, she said.

Except for forensic test results which are still awaited, the investigation of the case has been completed, Tsuses said.

She could not say when Booys' trial is expected to start.

Booys - a former Okahandja constituency regional councillor and National Council member - has not testified in person in support of his second application for bail.

His lawyer, Ileni Gebhardt, has instead filed an affidavit with the court in which Booys gives his motivation for his request to be granted bail.

A first bail application by him was not successful in April last year.

In the affidavit filed at the court, Booys suggests he should be granted bail in an amount of N$10 000, with conditions as seen fit by the court.

He says during his first bail hearing the court was informed the state would need six months to complete the investigation of the case.

The six months have passed, but the investigation has not been completed, and that is a contravention of his constitutional right to a fair trial, according to Booys.

"To expect me to remain in custody on account of the delayed investigations is unfair," he states.

He also says his father died in July last year and that he could not attend his funeral, as he was in custody.

"This is something that has caused me great mental anguish," Booys states.

He says his father's estate and its administration are his responsibility as the eldest son of his parents, but he is not able to assist his mother with the estate while he is being detained.

During the time he has been in custody, his financial situation has worsened, creditors have taken legal action against him, and he is about to lose his house at Okahandja because he has not been able to pay the instalments on his home loan with a bank, Booys says.

He says he is in constant pain after suffering a back injury while being transported in a police van to a court appearance.

A doctor has advised that he needs surgery to his back, but he would not be able to receive the required care after an operation while he remains in custody, Booys says.

Public prosecutor Veruka Njembo is representing the state during the bail hearing.