Namibia: Omicron May Herald End of Covid-19 - Experts

Health experts say Omicron might signal the end of the Covid-19 pandemic because it appears to be less virulent than the Delta variant, and viruses behave that way when their effects weaken.

The World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, shared similar sentiments, saying 2022 may be the year the world ends the acute stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Infection from Covid-19, and its variants, over the last two years resulted in 5,5 million deaths globally and 3 761 in Namibia.

The current dominant variant, Omicron, is said to be less severe compared to its predecessor, Delta, however, it still causes an increased number of hospitalisations and deaths.

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula explained that an infectious disease nears its end when its reproductive ratio is 1:0.

"That means how many cases arise from one case. If one case does not produce another case, then the infectious disease will die out. If you have a population which is vaccinated, it means that you will not have a susceptible population even if you have an infectious disease going around," he explained.

Infectious disease specialist Dr Gordon Cupido says most pandemic viruses become less virulent as they become endemic.

However, if more transmissible, even if it affects more people less severely, it will still affect more people, he said.

"So fewer waves, just constant lower level infections, with small peaks in winter. Time will tell," the specialist said.

The chairperson of the African Public Health Foundation, Bernard Haufiku, said this prediction is not far off the target.

"But I do think in the next three or five years we will have the end of this virus. In fact, this virus will become like another influenza virus. I predict that by 2023/2024, the virulence of the virus will be far less," he said.

Haufiku added that the virus is mutating because it is trying to find the gene set-up which is more adaptable.

Meanwhile, vaccinology professor at the University of the Witwatersrand Shabir Madhi believes despite the possibility of more variants, the worst was over. This was reported by IOL News last year.

"Further variants are always a likelihood, however. Omicron in South Africa is hopefully a prelude to what to expect moving ahead. The death rate of the Omicron variant is only 13% compared to the Delta wave," Madhi said.

The chairperson in infection and global health at the University of Liverpool, Julian Hiscox, told BBC that: "We're almost there, it is now the beginning of the end, at least in the United Kingdom. I think life in 2022 will be almost back to before the pandemic."

THE OMICRON LAG

Cupido told The Namibian that there is a lag between exposure and infection (incubation) - initial symptoms, falling ill, and eventual death.

"It could take a week to several weeks for patients who eventually die. We have very low vaccine coverage, and our Chinese-manufactured vaccines are not as effective," he said.

The specialist believes there was some inhibition with Omicron initially, but Christmas and New Year likely had super-spreader events.

"Omicron does seem to cause milder disease, with some studies suggesting a high affinity for upper airways (cold symptoms) and low affinity for lung tissue (pneumonia symptoms)," he said.

Namibia is experiencing an increase in hospitalisations and deaths due to Omicron, especially among unvaccinated persons.

This comes after the country has been seeing a gradual decrease in new infections.

In the last two weeks, the country reported 115 deaths and 6 729 new infections, while the hospitalised cases increased to 402 from 320 a week ago. This is according to the daily Covid-19 reports from the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Covid-19 technical lead Maria van Kerkhove said with a lower risk of hospitalisation observed, a large number of people who need clinical care are hospitalised and that will overburden the system.