Namibia: 'My Children, My Perfect Imperfections'

A 52-YEAR-OLD single mother of three children, all suffering from different disabilities and disorders, says her children are her 'perfect imperfections'.

Magdalena Roos is the mother of Rian Roos (14) suffering from spinal tuberculosis, Darrel Roos (27) suffering from epilepsy and Julanda Roos (31), who has an amputated leg.

Roos says it is disheartening to have all her children, who were born healthy and strong, suffer from these conditions.

"All my children were born very healthy, but all of a sudden they all ended up suffering.

"It all started with my youngest son, Rian who was diagnosed with spinal tuberculosis (TB) in 2009, at the age of two," she says.

At the time, Rian's condition was something she could handle, as he was the only one who needed serious attention, she says.

Roos, who is the sole caretaker of her children, is a cook at Spur. She lives in a shack in Katutura's Damara location in Windhoek.

In 2012, her second child, Darrel, woke up one morning shouting that he was short of breath, and later fainted.

"At the time, he lived with his friends because I couldn't accommodate all my children in one room."

He was rushed to Katutura hospital and was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2012, she adds.

Asked about the father of her children, an emotional Roos says he is not involved in their lives. She refused to give further details.

Roos told The Namibian that in 2016, her firstborn, Julanda, started experiencing excruciating pain in her leg and later the leg began to swell.

"When I visited the hospital, the doctors could not identify the cause of the swelling and, because it was getting bigger by the day, I was left with no choice but to have it cut off," Julanda says.

Currently, only Darrel receives a disability grant from the government.

"The others do not receive any because I never got a chance to register them and I don't really know how the process works and where to start," Magdalena said.

Roos is, therefore, appealing to any good Samaritan to help with food and clothes because she is unable to provide these for her children.

Ministry of Gender Equality Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare spokesperson Lukas Haufiku could not be reached for comment.

Deputy minister of disability affairs in the Office of the Vice President Alexia Manombe-Ncube explained that in order for an individual to obtain a disability grant, they will need to visit the ministry of labour at the social welfare division and get an application form that they need to take to the state doctor and once they are assessed, it should be returned to the ministry.

"I would also advise that for individuals who do not know how to get a disability grant, to visit our offices in Khomasdal," she said.