Namibia: DRC to Get Own Sports Stadium... Will Assist in Finding Talent

Swakopmund — Residents of the DRC informal settlement will no longer have to travel long distances to access sports facilities, as the construction of a football stadium in their area is well underway.

Swakopmund town council chief executive Alfeus Benjamin told New Era Sport the stadium is part of the council's strategy to have all needed services in all residential areas of the town.

"We have so far worked the ground work; sand and manure have been added, and we only awaiting to plant grass at the area," he said.

Benjamin said that they also want to add a running track, netball and volleyball courts in the area.

The CEO said with DRC being the most-populated area in the town, it only makes sense for them to have their own sports facility, which will also help in reducing traffic to the main stadium in the town.

This will also reduce the burden on athletes who are always commuting to the central business district to exercise at the stadium.

"This is really part of our plans to bring all services to our people. I don't see any need of people to trek to town for sporting engagements. These areas should just have their own playing grounds, which will also reduce the traffic in town and avoid unnecessary commuting," he added.

Benjamin said that they are working to get more partners involved to build the facilities as fast as they can.

"We call on corporates to come on board to make the dream come true for the child who wants to showcase their talent. I know there is a lot of talent out there, more especially in the informal settlements, and they need facilities close to them to showcase their talent, and I promise you more talent will be discovered."