South Africa: SAHRC Hearings Into Attacks On Cape Town's Homeless After Police Shooting of Rondebosch Man

The recent fatal shooting in Cape Town of a homeless person, Dumisani Joxo, has prompted the South African Human Rights Commission to hold hearings into attacks on those who have nowhere to live.

Details of the proposed hearings emerged during a virtual meeting that not only looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of homeless man Dumisani Joxo on Sunday, 9 January 2022, but also into systemic attacks on homeless people in general.

Monday's virtual meeting -- hosted by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi, and attended by civil society organisations and representatives of homeless communities -- discussed the increasing brutality directed at poor families and the homeless by Cape Town law enforcement officers.

Joxo lived in a small informal camp on Chester Road, Rondebosch. On 9 January, he was allegedly fatally shot by City of Cape Town law enforcement officer Luvolwethu Kati, 22, after an argument over an outdoor fire. Kati has been charged with murder. He has been released on R1,000 bail and the case has been postponed to 12 April for further investigation.

One the day of the incident, law enforcement officers responded to reports of an open fire in the...