South Africa: Cape Town's Central Line Rail Repairs Could Come to R2.5 Billion - Prasa Chief

Costs for work done on the Central Line in Cape Town are exceeding initial estimates by almost 100% after efforts to repair one of the biggest in Cape Town were delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown and the encroachment of land occupiers on rail infrastructure.

The repairs to the Central Line have thus far cost just less than R2-billion and are expected to rise further, said David Mphelo, acting CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). This comes as the agency wants to speed up efforts to get the line fully operational.

Mphelo was answering questions during a media briefing in Cape Town by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday, 17 January.

During his State of the Nation Address in 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that R1.4-billion would be allocated to Prasa to fix the Central Line, to allow for a "safe, reliable and affordable service".

Mphelo attributed the rising costs to encroachment on the line and the Covid-19 hard lockdown. During the hard lockdown in 2020, vandalism and theft increased as train operations came to a halt, leaving Prasa infrastructure exposed to criminals.

"The...