CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has been pushed to January 20, this year.

Earlier, the timetable showed that the meeting would have been held on January 19, 2022 in Dodoma.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday by the CCM Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Shaka Hamdu Shaka, prior to the meeting, NEC secretariat members will hold the meeting in Tanzania's capital city.