Tanzania: U.S. Donates More Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to Tanzania

TANZANIA has received over 1.6 million additional Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses donated by the US government under the global COVAX vaccine sharing initiative.

The move intends to further help the country to boost the drive to vaccinate its people against the COVID 19 pandemic.

The country has a mission to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its 60-million population.

Dar es Salaam Regional Medical Officer, Dr Rashid Mfaume, received the donation from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Health Office Director, Ananthy Thambinayagam during a ceremony held at Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday.

A press statement made available to the media said that as part of its efforts to end the pandemic globally, the US government has thus far donated over 4.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Tanzania.

The US shipped more than one million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in July 2021 and 3.5 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived into the country in three installments between November and January.

Such a move has enabled Tanzania to mount the fight by launching its countrywide second integrated and fast plan for combating the Covid-19 pandemic campaign at the end of December, last year.

"These donations are indicative of the US government's strong partnership and commitment to the Tanzanian people and our shared interest in defeating COVID-19 together," noted the statement.