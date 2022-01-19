Rwanda Launches Air Balloon Rides in Akagera Park

Tourists visiting Akagera National Park will be exposed to a new adventurous product following the launch of the first air balloon experience in Rwanda.

The development comes as a result of an agreement between Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Royal Balloon as well as Akagera Management Company.

Under the agreement, Royal Balloon Rwanda will operate two hot air balloons that can accommodate 4 to 6 guests.

Tourists will also be able to soar as high as 100m to 1000m above the park's scenic savanna-covered landscapes inhabited by the big 5 - namely, elephants, rhinos, lions, leopards and buffaloes - and other vast varieties of wildlife.

"We are pleased to partner with Royal Balloon Rwanda to add yet another exciting product to Rwanda's adventure tourism experiences," Clare Akamanzi, CEO of RDB said of the new experience.

She added, "We are committed to continue forging new partnerships and enable more investments in the tourism sector to exceed travellers' expectations while sustainably contributing to conservation."

Akamanzi shared similar sentiments with Atilla Turkmen, Managing Director, Royal Balloon Rwanda, who commended the organization's partnership with Akagera Management Company.

"This is an outstanding example of how conservation can transform the natural habitat and lives of surrounding communities," he said.

With our experience in tourism of more than 30 years, Turkmen added, we would like to align ourselves with Rwanda's long-term sustainable tourism strategies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We hope that by introducing this new tourism activity, we will support conservation efforts and contribute to tourism in Rwanda."

Ladis Ndahiriwe, Park Manager, Akagera National park is convinced that Hot air ballooning will give visitors an exciting new perspective of Akagera's beautiful and unique landscapes while contributing financially to the conservation of the park.

"New jobs and forms of income are being brought to the community as well," he pointed out.

Royal Balloon Rwanda is part of a tourism group, which has been operating in the industry for more than 30 years.

It operates hotels in Turkey and operates hot air balloon activities in several natural parks in Eastern and Southern Africa.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe