Rwanda: Nyiramatama Presents Credentials to Moroccan King

Rwanda's envoy to Morocco Zaina Nyiramatama, on Monday, January 17 presented her letters of Credence to King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The Embassy of Rwanda in Morocco was inaugurated on January 15, 2020, as the two countries continued to take their relations to a higher level.

In the recent past, the Heads of State of the two countries exchanged visits to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

In June 2016, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda made a two days' official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, and in October the same year, King Mohammed VI visited Rwanda.

During the King's visit, Rwanda and Morocco signed several bilateral agreements in social and economic fields including health, agriculture, trade and investments among others.

In October 2020, Vincent Biruta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs also had a productive working visit in Morocco to further demonstrate the two countries' strong ties.