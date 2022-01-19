Uganda: Take Advantage of the Current Rains to Prepare Land Ahead of Planting Season, Farmers Urged

Take advantage of the current rains to prepare land ahead of planting season, farmers urged

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has urged farmers to take advantage of the ongoing "off seasonal rains" to prepare their land for the planting season.

In a statement about the current rains being experienced across the country, UNMA Executive Director David W. Elweru said the rains being experienced currently are off-season, and will gradually reduce soon.

Elweru said that "the period of December, January, and February is generally characterized by sunny, dry and hazy conditions over most parts of the country. However, there are some occasional rains that normally occur during this season (off-seasonal rains). These have been experienced over most parts of the country since Jaundice 14, 2022."

Farmers urged

Elweru urged the farming community to take advantage of this period and prepare their land.

"The farming community can take advantage of the current rains to carry out land preparation in anticipation for the first seasonal rains of March to May season," Elweru said.

The UNMA boss said that the authority will continue to monitor weather systems and provide further guidance regarding the March-May season in February 2022.