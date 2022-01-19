Uganda: Museveni Appoints Muruuli Mukasa As Acting Justice Minister

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed the Minister for Public Service, Wilson Muruuli Mukasa as the acting Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs until a substantive minister is appointed.

"By powers given to the president by articles 98(1) and 99(1) of the Constitution, I assign Hon Muruuli Mukasa to be acting minister for Constitutional Affairs in addition to his role as minister for Public Service,"Mueveni said in a January 13, 2022 letter to the Prime Minister but also copied to the Vice President and Attorney General.

The position for minister of Justice has for the last six months been vacant since the then minister, Prof.Ephraim Kamuntu was moved to become a senior presidential advisor on economic and manifesto implementation as Museveni names his first cabinet in his sixth term as President of Uganda.

Mukasa, 69 now will serve as both the Minister for Public Service and Justice and Constitutional Affairs.