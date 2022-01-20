Nigeria: Singer Seyi Shay Reveals She Is Engaged

19 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

Nigerian Singer and songwriter, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua popularly known as Seyi Shay, revealed that she is engaged and set to get married.

The 'Right Now' singer disclosed this on Monday morning on the Morning Rush show with The Beat FM as she promoted her 'Big Girl' album that was released in December 2021.

Her announcement is coming weeks after she sparked pregnancy rumour in a TikTok video she released on the platform which she also shared on her Instagram stories.

In the video, the singer who donned an off-white sweatshirt and a pair of black three-quarter tights was seen dancing and in the process, seemed to flaunt what appeared to be a bulging baby bump. While dancing, she was also seen touching what appears to be a baby bump tenderly.

When asked by On-Air Personality, Osi Suave, about the ring on her finger, Seyi Shay responded, "Some guy gave it to me and said hey, will you marry me? It's going nice, I'm being for real, these are diamonds, baby! Real diamonds!"

Osi asked if he was the man behind her glow and she said, "I had already evolved, I was already glowing before I met the guy so he just added to the glow. It was like the ribbon on the package, I would not have said yes"

