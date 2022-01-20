Nigeria: Fire Razes Borno IDPs Camp, Renders Over 100 Homeless

19 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

A strange fire outbreak at the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp at Gamboru Ngala in Borno has rendered over 100 inmates homeless.

The fire outbreak which occurred on Sunday evening completely destroyed three mudbrick shelters, 12 makeshift shelters and nine emergency shelters.

An official of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Gamboru Ngala, Malam Yusuf Gulumba, told Daily Trust that an investigation to establish the cause of the fire had already started.

He said a few people sustained minor injuries while trying to put out the fire, adding that no life was lost.

Gulumba called on federal and state governments to provide food and non-food items as well as shelters for the victims to address their immediate needs.

Our correspondent reports that Gamborun Ngala camp has a population of over 40,000 IDPs and last witnessed such an incident in April 2019.

