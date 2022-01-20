Nigeria: Lagos Acquires Two 'High Speed Trains' for Marina-Agbado Route

"The 37km Red Line on completion will traverse eight stations and move passengers from Agbado to Oyingbo."

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday inspected the government's newly acquired Talgo 330kmph speed trains for the Red Line Metro project.

Mr Sanwo-Olu stated this on his official Facebook page.

The Red Line is a 37-kilometre rail project that will link Marina on the Lagos island to Agbado on the mainland.

"The 37km Red Line on completion will traverse eight stations and move passengers from Agbado to Oyingbo," the governor said.

"We have completed the acquisition of the two high speed trains and we are ramping up completion of the ancillary infrastructure like the train stations.

"We are irrevocably committed to completing the Red Line rail project by the end of this year and bring a new lease of life to public transportation in Lagos."

Earlier this month, Mr Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration's commitment to completing the Red Line, as well as the Blue Line, by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The 27.5-kilometre Blue Line, which started in 2010, will run from Marina to Okokomaiko.

The rail projects are being undertaken by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, an agency under the Ministry of Transportation.