Nigeria: Those Declaring Presidential Ambition Without Considering Zoning Unserious - Orji Kalu

Mr Kalu says he is capable of running for president but not desperate.

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has criticised those declaring presidential ambition without considering zoning.

He also said he is capable of "ruling Nigeria come 2023 but not desperate to become the president".

He stated during an interaction with journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The lawmaker, who announced his intention to run for the office of the president in the 2023 general elections, had said he will only do so if his party, the All Progressives Congress zones the position to the South-east.

The APC had on Tuesday fixed February 26 for its national convention, where such positions will be zoned.

Mr Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, however, said even though other aspirants have commenced underground campaigns, he is not desperate and is willing to wait for the party.

He said those already pushing are not being fair to the feelings of Nigerians.

"They are not serious. They are pushing but they are not serious. A serious minded person will like to be fair to Nigeria, to be fair to the society and be fair to the atmosphere because this party is not owned by me or by you the media. It is only APC people that can decide where the party ticket will go to.

"This party is owned by Nigerians and the APC members. It is only APC that can decide, like at the forthcoming convention, where the presidential ticket will be zoned to."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lawmaker also said he does not believe in Igbo presidency but a "president of Igbo extraction".

"I don't believe, I believe in Nigerian President of Igbo extraction. It is overdue, I believe that we should produce the next President and it is going to happen.

"I don't need to push, I have to push along with the other regions."

Speaking on his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari last night, he said his mission was not about his rumoured presidential ambition.

"This is not the first time I go to see the president. Presidency is place where people go in the afternoon, I went in the night to avoid the media.

"I go there regularly. It is a family affair and I went there to discuss national issues, issue of security, issue of well being of our country and issue of the Electoral Act."

He said he had not officially informed the president of his ambition because he awaits the decision of the party.

"Did the party zone the 2023 presidency to the South-west? I told you before that when the party zones it officially to the South... I told you the only two zones that have not tasted the presidency are the South-east and the North-east.

"Once they zone it to anyone of them, I have the capacity and the capability, I will roll and I will rock like a hurricane."

Besides Mr Kanu, APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has also declared his intention to contest for the office of the president in 2021.

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, had also met with Mr Buhari to inform him of his ambition to run for the office under the APC platform.