Nigerians Spent N2.4 Billion On Movie Tickets in 2021 - Report

Despite the economic hardship, the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has revealed that Nigerians spent over N2.4 billion on movie tickets in 2021.

Also, the report revealed that the highest ticket sales, N650m, were recorded during the holiday season from December 24, 2021, to January 2, 2022.

'Spiderman: No way home,' 'Christmas in Miami,' and 'Aki & Pawpaw' were named the top three most viewed films in December.

The report also noted that 2021 saw a 100 per cent increase in ticket sales from N1.2 billion in 2020. In 2019, revenue from ticket sales was N4.1 billion.

Similarly, at the close of 2021, a post-pandemic year, Ay's 'Christmas in Miami' led the list of the highest-grossing movies in the year, with total revenue of N205.78m within the first two weeks of its release.

However, despite the slow pace of business, 2021 was undoubtedly a good year for Nollywood as its filmmakers and practitioners smiled to the bank.

Funke Akindele's 'Omo Ghetto' the Saga made N636.129m at the box office, beating EbonyLife wedding party 1 & 2 (2018), which grossed about N453m and N433m, respectively.

In 2021, The top 10 films in Nigerian cinemas in terms of box office revenue included:

Dwindle - N43m

Released: July 16, 2021

Produced by Mimi Bartels for Filmone productions and directed by Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan.

Dwindle narrates the story of Nedu and Buta alongside Tolani and Juliet; within a couple of days, a series of unfortunate events occur between these four.

The star-studded movie featured Funke Akindele, Bisola Aiyeola, Jidekene Achufusi, Gregory Ojefua, Broda Shaggy, Adedimeji Lateef, Timini Egbuson, and others.

Soole - N49m

Released: November 26, 2021

Kayode Kasum directed Soole. The movie featured some Nollywood big names like Sola Sobowale, Adunni Ade, Lateef Adedimeji, Mike Folarin.

Soole narrates the story of a group of travelers who take a cheap bus to Enugu State and, on their way, experience a series of unfortunate events on their way.

The movie exposes the development of the movie industry with quality sound and cinematography.

Bad Comments - N66m

Released: August 27, 2021

Bad Comments was directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Jim Iyke. The movie is a fast-paced drama/thriller with a few comic moments thrown in for good measure.

The movie is based on actual events and depicts the lives of celebrities and how lies spread by social media trolls might jeopardise their careers.

The positive reviews were unexpected, but the cast, including Jim Iyke, Chiwetalu Agu, Yemi Blaq, Edward Chukwuma-Diah, and others, did a fantastic job.

Breaded life - N88m

Released: April 16, 2021

Biodun Stephen wrote, co-produced, and directed this movie which featured MC Lively, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Adedimeji Lateef.

The movie follows the story of a misunderstood but bratty young man played by Timini Egbuson, who falls in love with a bread seller played by Bimbo Ademoye.

The movie grossed about ₦10m in the opening weekend and ₦32m by the second week.

Ayinla - N91m

Released: June 18, 2021

Ayinla tells the story of a Nigerian musician Ayinla Omowura, who used Apala music to address issues of contemporary society commending and criticising various governmental and individual acts.

The movie directed by Tunde Kelani is widely praised for its outstanding performance by Lateef Adedimeji, who played the role of Ayinla.

The lead cast in the movie were Lateef Adedimeji, Omowumi Dada, Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye and Mr Macaroni.

My village people - N100m

Released: June 11, 2021

Niyi Akinmolayan directed the movie while Bovi Ugboma doubled as the writer and lead cast.

The movie starred other Nollywood actors such as Amaechi Muonagor, Charles Inojie, Rachael Oniga, and Binta Ayo Mogaji.

The plot follows Prince, a young man whose weakness for women eventually lands him in trouble as he is caught in a bizarre love triangle with witches.

Aki and PawPaw - N113m

Released: December 17, 2021

Aki and Pawpaw is a remake of Aki na Ukwa, initially released in 2003. It was directed by Amayo Philips and produced by Chukwuka Emelionwu.

Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, and Amaechi Muonagor reprised their roles and starred opposite Toyin Abraham, Beverly Osu, and Uti Nwachukwu.

Prophetess - N131m

Released: April 2, 2021

Prophetess is a Nigerian sports comedy film directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

Prophetess is a Nigerian sports comedy film directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

The movie featured Toyin Abraham, Uzor Arukwe, Stan Nze, and Tina Mba, who played the key characters. Other star acts include Kunle Remi, Kehinde Bankole, Lateef Adedimeji, and Deyemi Okanlawon.

The story revolves around a local prophetess who makes bold, fictitious predictions about the outcome of a local club football match that she has no control over.

The Ghost and the tout too - N134.46m

Released: September 10, 2021.

The Ghost and the tout are also sequels to 'The Ghost and the tout' (2018). It tells the story of a young lady raised in a Ghetto who meets with a ghost after an unfortunate incident.

Mike Akinrogunde directed the movie.

Toyin Abraham as the lead actor and other casts such Alexander Abolore, Lateef Adedimeji, Odunlade Adekola, Kola Ajeyemi, Adegbola Akande, Anita Asuoha, Ini Edo, among others.

Christmas in Miami - N205. 78m

Released: December 24, 2021

Christmas in Miami is the fourth installment of the Akpos film series created by renowned Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as 'Ay.'

The 'AY' Christmas-themed movie broke the Nollyood box office record-it made N100m in the first five days of its release.

Starring in lead roles are Ayo Makun, Richard Mofe Damijo, and Osita Iheme,