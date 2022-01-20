Nigeria: Fleeing Bandits Attacking Zamfara Communities - Rep

The member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency of Zamfara State, Sulaiman Abubbakar Gumi, has said escaping bandits have intensified attacks on communities on their escape routes.

The lawmaker said the attacks on communities in Anka and Bukkuyum in the first week of January are examples of such attacks.

He said recent air raids by the Nigerian Air Force forced the bandits into the forests surrounding Zamfara state, making surrounding communities vulnerable to attacks by the fleeing bandits.

Gummi, who had earlier presented a motion on matters of urgent public importance at the plenary, said a large number of bandits had between 5th and 6th January, 2022, attacked and killed 36 persons in Bukkuyum and 22 persons in Anka local government.

He said they also burnt down several villages and communities which include; Rafin Danya, Kurfa and Rafin Gero.

The lawmaker added that Daki Tawas, Birnin Tudu, Leshi and Gambanda Magero communities have received threats of invasion if they fail to pay levies imposed by the bandits.

He commended the Nigerian Air Force for its intervention, but demanded that fighter jets like the Super Tucano Air Craft be deployed in Zamfara.