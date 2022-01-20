Kenya: Vihiga Queens Among Nominees for Soya Women Sports Team

Nairobi — Stakes will be raised in the Women Sports Team of the Year 2021 set for Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on January 25 with Women Premier League side Vihiga Queens among the top nominees.

Vihiga Queens, who are colloquially known as 'Legacy makers' in women football circles in the country, had a season to remember after they were crowned the Cecafa -cum-CAF Champions League qualifier in Nairobi last November.

Vihiga, who boast of free-scoring striker in Jentrix Shikangwa, then qualified for the first time ever in the CAF Champions League, Egypt where they bowed out against big teams among them River Angels of Nigeria and Malabo Queens from Equatorial Guinea.

This year's awards are sponsored by Kakamega County, Lotto Foundation, CPF Financial Services, National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and Safaricom.

Also in the nominations is national women volleyball team Malkia Strikers which was the only African team at the 2020 Olympics in Japan and although they did not win a single match, by pushing most of the top sides in the championships.

Granted, this was a rare show by Malkia so much so that coaches from South Korea, Japan, Dominican Republic and Brazil were overly impressed with the scintillating show by the Kenyans and unanimously agreed that with more exposure, the team is bound to go places.

"With more exposure, Malkia will soon be winning sets if not matches against the top volleyball sides in the world," quipped one of the tacticians.

After a punishing Olympics, Malkia did not have time to rest as they proceeded to Rwanda for the Africa Nations Championships.

After the opening loss to Cameroon, Malkia hit back and went all the way to the final before falling against the former.

However, it was not all gloom for the gritty Kenyan team and despite the loss to the Cameroonians, reaching the finals earned them a slot to play in the 2022 World Cup that will be co- hosted by Netherlands and Poland.

The women beach volleyball side is also in the nomination list after making history by qualifying for the Summer Games for the first time ever.

Also in the roster is national women rugby side, Kenya Lionesses who won the Safari Sevens round robin tournament after finishing unbeaten, thanks to wins over Uganda, Zimbabwe, Titans Academy of South Africa and Kenya Lionesses second string team.

The national women's basketball team, which is ranked ninth in Africa and 71st in the world, is also deservedly in the nominations.

The team qualified for the 2021 AfroBasket and also topped the Zone Five qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda ahead of Egypt, Rwanda and debutants South Sudan.

During the event, Kenya won four matches and lost two which earned them a host of admirers.