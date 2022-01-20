Senegalese Logistics and Delivery Company PAPS Raises $4.5m Led By 4DX Ventures and Orange

Multinationals like Amazon and Alibaba have leveraged logistics infrastructure such as UPS and FedEx to create large businesses. It's not the same in Africa, where few third-party infrastructure players exist to provide end-to-end logistics to e-commerce companies.

PAPS, a Senegal-based logistics and delivery company, is filling this gap in its region by offering customers various logistics services. Today the company is announcing that it has raised a $4.5 million pre-Series A round to expand its tech-enabled logistics solution across the Francophone region.