Kenya: UK Firm Taps Kenyan Hospitality Trainees to Work in Jersey

Nairobi — Back in 1988 a local hotelier from Jersey in the United Kingdom visited Kenya and was impressed with the service and hospitality at a local hotel he stayed at.

The hotelier enjoyed the services from the staff that he offered 150 of them with jobs in Channel Islands, Jersey, an initiative which led him to co-start a firm - GR8 Employment Solutions- that specializes in partnerships with colleges and other establishments in the Channel Islands, the UK, and around the world.

Speaking to Capital FM Business, Lee Madden, the firm's co-founder noted that the visit by his ally unlocked their experience of Kenyan hoteliers, whom he described as friendly, warm, and professional.

"Kenyans are also loyal, hardworking, and provide great customer service," said Madden.

GR8 Employment Solutions, which has employed 145 people so far has signed an MoU with Utalii college and has supported its alumni students to go to their islands in Jersey and Guernsey.

Currently, Gr8 is on a recruitment drive in Kenya seeking hospitality trainers who will work for them in the Channel Islands.

"We are looking to take 100-120 people to come work for us in the next six to seven months," said Madden adding that they only take applications through bodies such as Utalii college and Boma school.

In order to qualify for employment, an applicant requires two years of training at either Utalii college or Boma hospitality college and two years of work experience.

"We are also looking to sign an MoU with Bukura Agricultural College in Kakamega county," he added.

GR8 has worked with other countries such as China Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and continents such as the Americas and Europe.

Under the GR8 program, successful applicants start work immediately after receiving a work permit, visa, medical check, and police check.

After this, their clients will check their details and CV on their platform and then provide a job.

Grace Achinga, Utalii alumni who have worked at Channel island since April 2021 said she learned about the program in 2019.

"I enjoy working at Guernsey, the work schedule is flexible and good pay," said Achinga.

The minimum wage in the area is £9(Sh1390) per hour.