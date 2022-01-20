Nigeria: 60% of Nigerians Don't Have Access to Electricity, Says Expert

An energy expert has expressed concern over the shortage of electricity supply in Nigeria, saying over 60 per cent of Nigerians lack access to electricity.

The former Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Prof. Abubakar Sani Sambo, stated this at the third public lecture held at the Sokoto State University yesterday.

Speaking on the theme: "Harnessing Local Renewable Energy Sources: A Panacea for Tackling Global Energy Crisis in 21st Century."

Sambo said the challenge of the energy sector in the country could be as a result of inconsistent policy formation and implementation.

"You know in this country there is no sustainability of policy , when a new government comes into power it will abandon previous policies by his predecessors either good or bad and this does not augur well for us he stated," he added.

Sambo who was the former Director General of National Energy Commission of Nigeria (NECON) and also former Vice Chancellor Kaduna State University, added that while the impact of lack of electricity could be felt by all, noting that no one suffers more than the entrepreneurs as running business on generator are capital extensive.

He further lamented that Nigeria was endowed with resources that could generate electricity for its populace.

He advocated for the generation of electricity via solar and other renewable means where Nigeria have comparative advantage.

"We explore our abundant solar energy to generate electricity like other developing and developed countries of the world," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He called on relevant stakeholders in the energy sector to look into alternative energy at the local, state and federal levels and at the same time encourage research activities based on Nigeria local resources and challenges.

He further stated that if energy researchers don't rise up to the challenges, Nigeria would remain a purchaser or recipient of energy from foreign countries who he said Nigeria had comparative advantage over.

"As you all know Nigeria is endowed with abundant renewable energy resources," he stated.

On his part, the chairman of event and Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources, Sokoto State, Aliyu Balarabe Dandinmahe, said the theme of the lecture was apt and timely, stressing that the state government had generated four megawatts of electricity in addition to the one given to the state by the National grid.

He further disclosed that the state government would continue to collaborate with foreign partners to generate more power for it populace.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Sokoto State University, Prof. Muhammad Sani Dangoggo, urged participants to listen attentively in order to benefit from the lecture.