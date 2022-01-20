Nigeria: How OSIWA Is Impacting Communities in Nigeria

Between 2011 and 2013 alone, OSIWA funded nearly 300 developmental projects in nine countries, including Nigeria.

Its name and impact reverberate in the developmental ecosystem across West Africa with the numerous success stories that have trailed its operations over the years.

The Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), with the support of its partners, has implemented hundreds of development projects in West Africa, touching the lives of many and changing the fortunes and narratives of various communities.

The other nations include Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Niger, Senegal, and Sierra Leone. During this period, OSIWA spent over $37 million to fund these projects which have transformed communities.

Working with many developmental partners across the region, it also initiated groundbreaking projects with organisations such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Network of Electoral Commissions in West Africa (ECONEC) and numerous religious, civil, and media organisations, including PREMIUM TIMES and the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Open Society Foundations

OSIWA is a part of the Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros.

The foundations are the world's largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.

They provide thousands of grants every year through a network of national and regional foundations and offices, funding a vast array of projects--many of them now shaped by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Soros, chair of the Open Society Foundations, began his philanthropic work in 1979, funding scholarships for Black African university students in South Africa and for East European dissidents to study in the West. Today, his Foundations fund groups and projects in more than 120 countries.

The foundations are the largest private human rights funders in the world, "working to build vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable to their citizens". Since its inception, the Open Society Foundations have spent a combined $18 billion on these projects.

Impact in Nigeria

The Nigeria Country Programme is OSIWA's oldest country office, and is located in its capital city, Abuja.

OSIWA says its work in Nigeria is aimed at promoting open society values "characterised by effective citizens' participation, transparency and accountability in Nigeria's emerging democracy".

It has in the last decade supported interventions in Nigeria aimed at "strengthening constitutionalism and rule of law, electoral processes, equitable management of public revenues and promoting respect for the rights of citizens including women and other vulnerable groups that would otherwise be excluded".

Its interventions have led to the establishment of strong citizens' networks as important platforms and watchdogs for monitoring and advocating good governance in Nigeria.

It has awarded multi-million-dollar grants, through calls for proposals and targeted supports. It also initiated operational interventions to support partner activities and respond to "urgent development in the polity".

An OSIWA official told PREMIUM TIMES the organisation "accords priority support to civil society organisations based on their role as important platforms for citizens' participation and oversight on governance processes at all level".

Some of the organisations in Nigeria OSIWA has partnered with or supported over the last decade include the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Tap Initiative for Citizen Development, Centre for Community Excellence, Alliances for Africa, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, Partnership for Justice, Shehu Musa YarAdua Foundation, Connected Development Initiative and Cleen Foundation.

Others are African Centre for Leadership, Premium Times, The Initiative for Equal Rights, YouthRise, Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse, Citizen Budget Information Technology Network (Budgit), Partnership for Justice, Sub-Saharan Development Organisation, Nigeria Network of NGOs, Community Life Project, Spaces for Youth Development and Social Change, and others.

OSIWA's niche

OSIWA as a grant-making and advocacy organisation focuses on equality, justice, democratic governance, human rights and knowledge generation.

It is part of the global network of Open Society Foundations spread across 37 countries around the world which have continued to make an impact over the years through numerous projects.

OSIWA says it is fostering citizen participation towards building a region "that is freer, more vibrant and more tolerant using innovative tools including grants, advocacy, litigation, partnership building, dialogue, strategic communication, research and technical assistance".

For easier implementation of its projects and synergy with partners, OSIWA has offices across 10 countries in the sub-region including Dakar (Regional office), Abuja (Country Office), and Freetown (Mano River Office).

Some of OSIWA's success stories are well documented here:

However, a few stand out of its efforts in civic engagement and inclusive participation; food security and rights; minority leadership and empowerment; free quality and independent media and other remarkable areas of intervention across Nigeria and West Africa.

Development experts agree that OSIWA's interventions have yielded changes in Nigeria, particularly.

"OSIWA has continued to support and make an impact through initiatives that promote freedom, open society, accountability, and democracy over the years, including its ongoing support for the establishment/set-up of platforms that promote dialogue, human rights, equality, and participation of women, youths, people living with disability, and minority groups in electoral processes and governance at the local, state, and national levels," says Idayat Hassan, director of Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).

What other partners are saying

For Olanrewaju Suraj, Executive Director, HEDA, OSIWA over the last couple of years has defined itself to understand the dynamics of the evolution of Nigeria and also contributed to the development of its democracy.

"It has supported not just the civil society but some government institutions to balance the effectiveness of the organisations in terms of providing financial support that would impact greatly on some of the key areas of Nigeria's political and economic state," he said. "You will see a lot of support from OSIWA to some young groups who are expected to be the future leaders of the country. You will also see significant support in the electoral reform process and in the anti-corruption landscape."

He said OSIWA continues to financially back organisations which provide support for anti-corruption agencies to promote transparency, accountability and good governance.

"From their office in the USA, the Open Society Foundation where OSIWA operates, there has been remarkable achievements that can be credited to OSIWA both in Nigeria and in some of the West African countries where OSIWA operates from.

"OSIWA has made a lot of impact over the years. OSIWA has been very supportive in the areas of climate advocacy, strengthening national cohesion, and protecting the civic space," Amara Nwankpa, Director, Public Policy Initiative, Shehu Musa YarAdua Foundation, says.

"We hope that our relationship even going forward will continue to be strong. We hope that OSIWA's focus and commitment to Nigerian continue and even gets stronger. We hope that its reorganisation does not in any way reduce their efforts in Africa and especially in Nigeria and that it doesn't lead to a scaling back of their interventions as well... "

'Laudable influence'

Ms Hassan of CDD also says OSIWA has influenced policy engagement, consultation, and development at various levels across Nigeria and the region, including its support for advocacy.

She said its intervention for instance led to the government/President Goodluck Jonathan signing the Electoral Reform Bill in 2015 and subsequent electoral reform processes, and legislative advocacy that led to the current electoral bill before the government/President Muhammadi Buhari.

"Another example is OSIWA's support to CDD in promoting human rights values, standards, norms, and accountability in conflict zones, which resulted in the creation of local mechanisms in partnership with state and local institutions in the Lake Chad region to document over 500 cases of human rights abuses across conflict-affected communities, with over 200 of these cases resolved and victims receiving justice by holding perpetrators accountable through the traditional and criminal justice system.

"OSIWA has had a significant impact in shaping policies across the region (ECOWAS). working with/funding CDD to produce a series of well-researched and analysed knowledge products on various democratic governance, security and conflict, technology and environment and climate change, human rights, and other thematic issues that promote policy reform and the design of strategic initiatives across the region (ECOWAS)."

On her expectations going forward, she adds: "Given that OSIWAS has effectively played in and influenced this sector for over a decade, CDD would anticipate OSIWA to expand its resources for projects that promote research, horizon scanning, and policy engagement.

"Other aspects of such expectations include funding specific issues related to systematic capacity building initiatives for civil society workers and exploring opportunities for institutional support to CSOs in the region as part of the processes of ensuring civic society space independence and sustainability. This, and other similar efforts that we expect from OSIWA, will focus on addressing the region's decreasing civic space."

Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) also gives an insight into OSIWA's impact in Nigeria.

"We got a small grant (from OSIWA) once to help small newsrooms tide over the early months of COVID 19," he said. "That small gesture helped save some micro newsrooms of about two to three staff members from going under during the lockdown.

"With OSIWA funding, we provided resources for Internet, communication, transportation and fuel to 20 micro newsrooms across the country for three months. We also provided training on resilience."

Post-COVID Outlook

A project coordinator for OSIWA, Joseph Amenaghawon, said the outfit will soon be collapsed into the Open Society Foundation Africa along with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa and the Open Society Initiative for East Africa.

He, however, said that would not stop its development strides across West Africa. He said its impact, under the new reorganisation, will even be more felt.

He said OSIWA, which considers itself as a "talent scouts for social programmes", will continue to partner with organisations carrying out developmental work in the region.