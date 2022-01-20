Nigeria: PDP Cancels Meeting With Ekiti Chapter

20 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The NWC of the PDP had scheduled a meeting with the Ekiti State chapter to resolve the lingering crisis in the chapter.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has cancelled its meeting with its stakeholders in Ekiti earlier scheduled for Wednesday to resolve the lingering crisis in the state chapter.

The party in a statement by its National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the cancellation was due to reasons beyond its control.

"This is to bring to the attention of all members that the meeting of PDP leaders with Ekiti stakeholders scheduled for today, Wednesday, Jan. 19 has been canceled.

"This is due to reasons beyond the control of the party. A new date will be communicated in due course.

"The arty regrets all inconveniences this cancellation has caused the invitees," the statement said.

In the same vein, the party has constituted the Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Committee, to consider appeals arising from the conduct of its ward congresses, ahead of the June 18 Ekiti Governorship Election.

The party in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, said that the appeal committee would be chaired by Okwesilieze Nwodo and Musa Elayo as Secretary.

Mr Bature listed other members of the committee to include; Ibrahim Dankwambo, Kema Chikwe, Esther Uduehi and Kingsley Chukwu.

He said the exercise is scheduled for Thursday, at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

"All petitions and concerns are to be submitted at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, ahead of the exercise.

"All governorship aspirants, leaders and critical stakeholders of our great party in Ekiti should please take note," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X