Nigeria: National Convention - APC Announces Date to Commence Sale of Forms for NWC Offices

The APC national convention is scheduled to hold on February 26.

Ahead of its national convention, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will commence the sale of form to aspirants for various offices in the National Working Committee (NWC) on February 14.

This was disclosed in a statement by its interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The ruling party has fixed February 26 for the convention in Abuja.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said a timetable and schedule of activities for the convention were adopted at the 19th regular meeting of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

He said the activities will begin with receiving the interim report of the APC national reconciliatory team led by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, on January 31.

This will be followed by the adoption of reports on state congresses and the inauguration of state executives elected at the party's just concluded congresses.

He said all interested aspirants ifor the NWC offices are expected to pick up the forms on February 14 and make submission with necessary documents not later than February 19.

At least 11 persons have formally declared interest in the party's apex seat, six of whom are former governors.

They are Tanko Al-Makura, Abdul'Aziz Yari, Ali Modu Sheriff, and Isa Yuguda, the former governors of Nasarawa, Zamfara, Borno and Bauchi states respectively,.

Also in the race are Danjuma Goje and George Akume, both former governors of Gombe and Benue respectively.

Other aspirants include Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, Sylvester Moniedafe, Sani Shinkafi, and the 36 years old Etsu Mohammed.

Mr Akpanudoehede said February 20 to 22 was slated for the screening of all aspirants.

"Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention - 24th - 25th of February 2022

"National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) - 26/02/2022

"National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention - 28/02/2022," he added.

No position yet on zoning

Meanwhile, the APC has refuted releasing any zoning arrangement for the national convention.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Mr Akpanudoedehe, said at no time did the committee discuss the zoning arrangement for the national convention at its meeting.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said "I am here to debunk the fake news going around on the social media that we have zoned offices. We are yet to meet on the issue of zoning.

"The news and rumour making round are fake news. We never discussed the issue during our deliberations. People should disregard the story because it is fake news. It is not true."