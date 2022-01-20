Uganda: Bobi Wine - "We Shall Do Everything and Anything to Discredit Museveni Abroad"

20 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said they will do everything legal to make sure that President Museveni is disempowered and ensure that Ugandans are liberated.

Speaking to journalists, Kyagulanyi said as long as "we have an illegal, illegitimate, plundering regime, which focuses all their energies on regime survival," Ugandans will continue to suffer as a result of these burdens.

"Italy is one of the countries that Gen Museveni has hoodwinked, we want to cut all life support of his dictatorship so that at the end of the day, the whole world is stopped from dealing with Museveni because dealing with Museveni means being a partner in crime," he said.

He explained that anybody whose words and actions are helping to speed up the fall of President Musevni is a friend to Ugandans but those whose words are aimed at assisting him to stay in power are enemies to Ugandans and the country at large.

On the raging fuel crisis, he alleged that Museveni failed to build any reserves and even what he found after taking over power were either sold or rendered useless.

"Our nation is in crisis because the common person is suffering, all of you have noted boda bodas being blocked from the city and blocked from businesses, the hawkers were humiliated by the military because they believe the city has to belong to the few," he said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X