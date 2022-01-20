Uganda: Bobi Wine - "We Shall Do Everything and Anything to Discredit Museveni Abroad"

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said they will do everything legal to make sure that President Museveni is disempowered and ensure that Ugandans are liberated.

Speaking to journalists, Kyagulanyi said as long as "we have an illegal, illegitimate, plundering regime, which focuses all their energies on regime survival," Ugandans will continue to suffer as a result of these burdens.

"Italy is one of the countries that Gen Museveni has hoodwinked, we want to cut all life support of his dictatorship so that at the end of the day, the whole world is stopped from dealing with Museveni because dealing with Museveni means being a partner in crime," he said.

He explained that anybody whose words and actions are helping to speed up the fall of President Musevni is a friend to Ugandans but those whose words are aimed at assisting him to stay in power are enemies to Ugandans and the country at large.

On the raging fuel crisis, he alleged that Museveni failed to build any reserves and even what he found after taking over power were either sold or rendered useless.

"Our nation is in crisis because the common person is suffering, all of you have noted boda bodas being blocked from the city and blocked from businesses, the hawkers were humiliated by the military because they believe the city has to belong to the few," he said.