Uganda: Boycott Fuel Stations That Are Selling Fuel Above Shs 5000 - Government

Boycott fuel stations that are selling fuel above shs 5000- Government

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged the public to boycott all fuel stations across the country that are still selling fuel above Shs 5000.

Nabbanja, in a recorded video message that she sent through her verified Twitter handle said that following government intervention, it is now not necessary to sell fuel above Shs 5000, and all that are selling it beyond that should be boycotted.

"I want to advise Ugandans to go to petrol stations that have not hiked the prices. Two companies have not hiked prices, go buy from those ones, these others will also follow because it is now not necessary for any company to hike the price above shs 5000," Nabbanja said.

The prime minister said that the decision was taken at this week's cabinet meeting, following measures to ease fuel tankers traffic flow across the country's borders.

Nile Post understands that the fuel crisis in the country was contributed to a pile-up of fuel trucks at the Kenya-Uganda border points of Malaba and Busia.

The pile-up has been blamed on mandatory Covid-19 testing of all truck drivers, a directive that was issued early this month.

Government through the Ministry of Health suspended the mandatory Covid-19 testing directive, allowing traffic at the borders to ease.

Although this week saw the peak of fuel prices around the country, fuel prices have been spontaneously increasing in the country since late 2021.

A number of fuel stations across the major cities country wide were still selling a litre of fuel slightly above Shs 5000 by close of business on Wednesday.