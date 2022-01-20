Mauritius: Publication Entitled 'Arbitration of Industrial Disputes in Mauritius' Launched By President Roopun

press release

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, launched, this afternoon during an official ceremony held at Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebène, a publication entitled Arbitration of Industrial Disputes in Mauritius. Several personalities were present at the launching of the publication, which is essentially a law textbook, authored by the president of the Redundancy Board, Mr Rashid Hossen.

In his address, President Roopun commended Mr Hossen for coming up with the publication and for the years spent on working on this law book. Through this book, he highlighted, the author is sharing with the public his vast knowledge in industrial disputes.

He pointed out that this book will be useful to existing and future law practitioners, law students and the public in general. He further observed that institutions such as the Redundancy Board have an important role as they ensure that economic development continues to be achieved and that social stability and public interest prevails.

The President of the Republic also indicated that, with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the work-from-home concept, new issues will crop up in the future and will have to be taken up by the Redundancy Board. He also expressed hope that the author shares his experience not only in Mauritius but at regional and international levels as well.

For his part, Mr Hossen dwelt on the roles and responsibilities of the Employment Relations Tribunal.

Speaking about the book, he underscored that it is designed to assist those who are concerned with day-to-day administration of employer-employee relations in both public and private sectors. According to him, the book also aims to be a reference for law practitioners, industrial relations practitioners, university students, and those in charge of corporates who need to develop business ethics, among others.

Mr Hossen also expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who, in one way or another, have contributed to make the publication of this book a reality. The book, he added, will be on sale on the online platform Amazon and in libraries.