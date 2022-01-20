Namibia: Geingob Disappointed Us - Itula

INDEPENDENT Patriots for Change (IPC) leader Panduleni Itula says he is disappointed that president Hage Geingob has failed to deliver on his promises of turning around the country's misfortunes.

Itula said he had high hopes when Geingob came to power in 2014, but the president has failed to live up to the promises he made during the 2014 elections.

The IPC leader made these remarks while criticising Geingob's track-record during his first national engagement for 2022 held on Monday.

He said the record of Geingob's administration is not something any president would be proud of because there is nothing to show.

"We were proud then when you came to power, but it is what the nation says, you disappointed us. What will be the legacy of Geingob when he retires? Those you have appointed in positions of responsibility have betrayed this nation. It is about time that we think about how much corruption has betrayed our people," he said.

Itula claimed poverty and unemployment in Namibian increased to exponential levels although the country has a ministry of poverty eradication in place since Geingob took over.

He added that the problems faced by Namibians should also not be blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic since the economic situation was "already on the downward trajectory" for years.

He, therefore, urged the president to prepare the country for a smooth transition from Swapo's administration, as he claims the party will not be in government from 2024.