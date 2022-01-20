Mauritius: World Bank Country Director for Mauritius Calls On President of the Republic

press release

The World Bank Country Director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius, Comoros and Seychelles in the Eastern and Southern Africa Region, Mrs Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, met with the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, this morning, at the State House in Réduit.

In a statement, Mrs Pswarayi-Riddihough said that talks focused mainly on the relationship between the World Bank and Mauritius. She affirmed that she wanted to find out from the President his priorities for Mauritius as well as share what she had seen and learnt over the past two days that she had been in the country.

The Country Director also explained that the World Bank was presently in the process of preparing a new country partnership framework and that discussions were still very much at the strategic planning level. She added that on her next visit, scheduled in less than two months, she would, together with her team, engage on a more technical level to agree on the type of project and collaboration between Mauritius and the World Bank.

It is noted that this is the first time that Mrs Pswarayi-Riddihough visits Mauritius since she has assumed the functions of country director for the country in July 2020. The objective of her mission is to discuss with key representatives of the Government of Mauritius and the private sector as well as development partners on the strategic directions for future collaboration over the next three years.