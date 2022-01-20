Mauritius: Workshop Promotes Knowledge Sharing On Mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction

press release

A two-day workshop of the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Regional Platform (DRRMRP), entitled 'Knowledge Sharing on Mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction', kicked-off, today, in a hybrid format at Le Labourdonnais Hotel, in Port-Louis. The event is jointly organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The workshop is being physically attended by several representatives of Mauritian organisations concerned by disaster risk reduction and management as well as representatives of JICA. Representatives of Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Madagascar and Seychelles are participating online.

The aim is to share the knowledge and experience in disaster risk reduction and management among participating countries so that each country can strengthen its capacity to cope with typical disasters in the region, and reinforce the relationship among participating countries in the field of disaster risk reduction and management. JICA will also share the lessons learned from JICA's Project Research for Disaster Prevention in Southern Africa which started in January 2021 and which will be ending in February 2022.

In his opening remarks, the representative of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Centre, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr A. Sookhareea, highlighted that Mauritius is highly vulnerable to severe weather events and natural disasters whose intensity and frequency are being exacerbated by climate change. He observed that the oil spill resulting from the wrecking of the bulk carrier MV Wakashio demonstrated that the country must be prepared to face various hazards that are of global concern and challenges that may arise locally.

He further underscored that no less than 41 hazards have been identified for the Republic of Mauritius, which is classified as a high-risk index country by the World Risk Report 2021. As such, he added, this workshop provides a platform so as to learn from previous experiences of other countries in order to tackle any type of hazard representing a risk for the island. He also appealed to JICA, through this workshop, to focus on thematic areas in disaster risk reduction and management.

Before concluding, SP Sookhareea commended the Government of Japan for its unflinching support, through JICA, in the field of disaster risk reduction and management.

It is recalled that in July 2019, the Government of Mauritius, in collaboration with JICA, organised a 'Strengthening the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Capacity Workshop', inviting three Indian Ocean countries (Comoros, Madagascar and Seychelles) and three Southern African countries (Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe). During this workshop, it was decided to establish a 'Disaster Risk Reduction Management Regional Platform' to share the information and exchange experiences on disaster risk reduction management.

Since then, activities of the DRRMRP were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, activities have recently resumed and thus enabled the organisation of this two-day workshop.