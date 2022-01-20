Kenya: Battle of the Forces Ends Barren at Nyayo as Gor Scrape Draw at Kasarani

Nairobi — The highly hyped forces derby between Kenya Police and Ulinzi Stars at the Nyayo National Stadium ended barren on Wednesday evening, with both sides missing great chances and Police hitting the woodwork twice.

Meanwhile at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Gor Mahia scored an 87th minute equalizer to scrape off a point against Bidco United.

At the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, FC Talanta beat Nzoia Sugar 3-2 while Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks played to a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile at the Nyayo Stadium, Police and Kenya Defence Forces side Ulinzi Stars were facing off in what was the ‘Forces Derby’ for the first time, akin to what in yester years was the tie between Red Berets and Ulinzi.

There was much hype around the tie on social media, and it spilled onto the stadium on Wednesday with a huge number of fans turning out for the free entry match.

On the pitch, Ulinzi were looking to end a four-match winless streak while Police who have not lost in their last five games were keen to keep the run going.

It was the Police side that had most of the chances in the opening half. In the 15th minute, Clinton Kinanga was sent through on goal from the right, but his shot came off the side netting.

Two minutes later, the lanky forward had another chance when he was put through on goal by Clifton Miheso. He did well to skip beyond keeper James Saruni who had come off his line but took a heavy touch to go out wide.

His attempt at cutting back a cross was cleared by the racing Ulinzi backline.

In the 22nd minute Police were denied by the bar when Duke Abuya took on a run on the left before cutting back a cross, but Charles Ouma’s effort came cracking under the bar with the backline clearing again.

The military side had been doing well playing the ball upfront, but their decisions in the final third cost them clear cut chances. They had one in the 30th minute when Masita Masuta clipped a cross into the area but Daniel Waweru’s header was over.

Two minutes later, Brian Birgen did well to slap in an inviting cross from the right, but Elvis Nandwa’s decision to control the ball inside the box instead of taking a first time shot proved costly as he was quickly closed down and the ball played back.

Police were denied again by the woodwork three minutes from halftime when Duncan Otieno sighted keeper Saruni a few metres off his line. He took on a shot from almost 40 yards out but despite beating the shotstopper, his effort hit the upright.

In the second half, it was Ulinzi who started off better and Masuta had a chance with a shot from distance which dragged just wide.

Four minutes later, Oscar Wamalwa who had come on as a second half substitute went through on goal, but his shot was saved by the Police keeper one on one. John Kago picked the rebound but his clipped effort was pushed against the bat once again by the goalie.

With time ticking and the Police crowd nervously calling for a goal, Police brought on former Ulinzi Stars man John Mark Makwatta to spice the attack in place of Kinanga.

On the other end, Wamalwa thought he had given Ulinzi the lead in the 72nd minute when he chipped the ball over the keeper, but his celebrations were cut short with the second assistant referee’s flag calmly waving him down for offside.

Police mounted pressure in the remaining quarter of the game as they sought a goal. Makwatta came closest when a snap shot from distance caught everyone by surprise, but the ball rolled wide.

With a barren draw in Nairobi, the two meet four days later at the ASK Showground in Nakuru for the return duel.