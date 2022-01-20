Equatorial Guinea: U.S. Relations With Equatorial Guinea

document

U.S.-EQUATORIAL GUINEA RELATIONS

The United States established diplomatic relations with Equatorial Guinea in 1968 following the country's independence from Spain. Equatorial Guinea's president has held office for more than four decades, and his party dominates the legislature. Three major U.S. foreign policy issues form the cornerstone of the bilateral relationship with Equatorial Guinea - promoting good governance, democracy, and respect for human rights, including combatting trafficking in persons; supporting mutually beneficial economic growth and diversification; and protecting U.S. national security interests, with a focus on maritime security and access to energy resources. The United States seeks to promote respect for human rights, the development of civil society, greater fiscal transparency, and increased government investment in Equatorial Guinea's people in areas such as health and education.

U.S. Assistance to Equatorial Guinea

Equatoguineans visit the United States under programs sponsored by the U.S. Government, U.S. oil and gas companies, and U.S. educational institutions. Each year, five to ten Equatoguineans participate in short-term virtual or in-person exchanges in the United States through programs such as the Mandela Washington Fellowship and the International Visitor Leadership Program. U.S. companies operating in Equatorial Guinea have active corporate social responsibility programming in education, health, workforce development, and the environment. Every year, the U.S. Embassy provides small grants to civil society organizations to support efforts to promote respect for human rights, democracy, education, conservation, and entrepreneurship. U.S. universities conduct environmental research and conservation programs in collaboration with the local government and other partners. Equatorial Guinea's 2020 upgrade to and current status on the Tier 2 Watch List in the Department of State's annual Trafficking in Persons Report reopened opportunities for bilateral military cooperation and assistance. In March 2021, Equatorial Guinea once again began participating in the U.S. International Military Education and Training (IMET) program, focused on strengthening its armed forces' English-language and maritime capabilities. Following accidental explosions at military barracks in the city of Bata in March 2021, the United States provided both technical and financial assistance to support recovery efforts.

Bilateral Economic Relations

Equatorial Guinea's hydrocarbon sector dwarfs all other economic activity. U.S. oil companies are the largest investors in Equatorial Guinea, and they have a lead role in oil and gas exploration and extraction in the Gulf of Guinea, where most of the country's reserves are located. Equatorial Guinea's exports to the United States are dominated by petroleum products and organic chemicals. In an effort to attract increased U.S. investment and facilitate work in the hydrocarbon sector, U.S. passport-holders are entitled to visa-free entry to Equatorial Guinea. Imports from the United States include machinery, iron and steel products, vehicles, agricultural products (particularly poultry, beef, and pork products), and optic and medical instruments

Equatorial Guinea's Membership in International Organizations

Equatorial Guinea has used its oil wealth to expand its foreign presence, expanding its diplomatic missions in other countries and increasing its participation in international fora. Equatorial Guinea and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, International Civil Aviation Organization, International Maritime Organization, and Universal Postal Union. Equatorial Guinea is a member of the African Union, Economic Community of Central African States, Central African

Economic and Monetary Community, Francophonie, and Community of Portuguese Language Countries. The country is an observer to the Organization of American States and World Trade Organization. Equatorial Guinea held a two-year position as a non-permanent member on the United Nations Security Council from 2018-2019. Equatorial Guinea is a member of both the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). With respect to the IMF in particular, in December 2019, the IMF approved a three-year arrangement under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit, increase non-oil revenue, address public financial management weaknesses (while protecting social spending), and improve governance and transparency in public administration and the hydrocarbon sector. The IMF approved emergency assistance in 2021 to address the dual economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and Bata explosions

Bilateral Representation

Equatorial Guinea maintains an embassy in the United States at 2020 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009 (tel. 202-518-5700). Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador is Miguel Ntutumu Evuna Andeme.